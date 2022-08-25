Hanoi transforms industrial heritage into creative cultural spaces
As Hanoi has joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, it has a need for plenty of space for art and creativity. The idea of transforming industrial heritage like old factories and construction sites into creative hubs was proposed over the past few years. The network, “For a liveable Hanoi”, held a music concert to continue sending its message.
Few people may know that the site of the concert was a converted printing factory from the 1960s. It now serves as a lively musical space.
The concert was special not only because of its creative space but also the diversity of its participants. They didn’t need to be professional singers, but they were all lovers of Hanoi.
Each industrial heritage is a musical note that creates a melodic Hanoi. This is the message of the music concert. Visitors to Hanoi can experience a more vibrant city that is truly worth living in./.