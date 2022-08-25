Few people may know that the site of the concert was a converted printing factory from the 1960s. It now serves as a lively musical space.

The concert was special not only because of its creative space but also the diversity of its participants. They didn’t need to be professional singers, but they were all lovers of Hanoi.

Each industrial heritage is a musical note that creates a melodic Hanoi. This is the message of the music concert. Visitors to Hanoi can experience a more vibrant city that is truly worth living in./.

VNA