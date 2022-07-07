Business Central locality boosting production of grass brooms Villagers in Pho Phong commune in Duc Pho town, Quang Ngai province, have focused in recent years on making grass brooms given the stable market for the products. They are now mapping out a plan to help their craft village boost sales.

Business Forum held to boost links between enterprises of Kien Giang, Thailand A forum took place in the island city of Phu Quoc on July 7 to connect enterprises of Vietnam’s southern province of Kien Giang and Thailand so as to boost bilateral trade, investment, and tourism.

Business HCM City’s industrial production expected to enjoy breakthrough Strong recovery of the domestic market and consumption demand and continuous growth of Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial production are assessed as positive signs allowing businesses to expect a breakthrough in the rest of 2022.

Business Khanh Hoa posts 308-million-USD trade surplus in first half The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa enjoyed a trade surplus of 308 million USD in the first half of 2022.