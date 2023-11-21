Hanoi, UK cities share experience in developing Creative City brand
Some speakers at the dialogue held in Hanoi on November 21. (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A dialogue themed “Hanoi Creative City – City Branding and Sector Development” was held in Hanoi by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and the British Council in Vietnam.
The workshop gave updates on Hanoi's development progress as a Creative City of Design, and analysed urban construction models that apply cultural identity and national heritage from the UK.
Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports Do Dinh Hong stated that Hanoi is the first locality in Vietnam to issue a resolution on cultural industry development, which emphasises the development of a Creative City. In addition, the draft Capital Law (amended) also has provisions on the development of the cultural industry and a Creative City.
Hanoi is gradually positioning the Creative City brand to realise the vision of building the capital as a creative centre of Southeast Asia in the field of design, he added.
Representatives from UK Creative Cities such as Belfast, Derry-Londonderry, and Dundee shared experiences in branding when joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.
Chris McCreery, Culture Development Manager at Belfast City Council, said that Belfast, as a Creative City of Music, places creativity and people at the centre of development of culture, tourism and music. The city has carried out many development programmes honouring culture and creativity.
Poppy Jarratt, Project Coordinator at UNESCO City of Design Dundee, said the city organises the Dundee Month of Design every May with design-related activities, bringing together a large number of designers and people.
Both delegates from Hanoi and the UK shared the view on the need to create spaces for creative activities, suggesting using abandoned shops in the immediate future. But in the long run, a land fund should be set up for this purpose, they said.
Donna McGowan, Director of the British Council in Vietnam, affirmed that the British Council will actively cooperate with Hanoi in developing the cultural industry./.
