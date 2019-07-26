Illustrative image (Photo: muongthanh.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi University (HANU) and Switzerland’s International Management Institute (IMI) on July 26 introduced a hospitality management training course to mid and high-level managers for Vietnamese travel agencies and hotels.



The six-month course will feature seven subjects taught in English, including marketing management in services; sustainable hotel operation, financial and human resources management, sustainable tourism business and strategy governance; and case studies.



Concluding the course, students will receive two post-graduate certificates on sustainable hospitality management by HANU and IMI.



Eligible students must hold bachelor degrees and earn IELTS score of 5.5 or equivalent.



Those who have yet to meet English proficiency requirement must attend a supplementary English course in preparation for the post-graduate course beginning in April 2020.



Others meeting all requirements will begin the course on September 16, 2019.



The course was funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs under the auspices of the Swiss Sustainable Tourism Programme. -VNA