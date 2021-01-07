Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Unnecessary festivals could be cancelled during 2021 festive season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Director of the Hanoi municipal Department of Culture and Sports To Van Dong on January 6.



Organising boards of localities were asked to popularise values of traditional customs and rituals, pandemic prevention and control measures, and limit the organisation of large-scale events.



The city will establish an inter-sectoral group to inspect festivals and launch the hotline 0869.295538 for public feedback.



Due to the pandemic, last year Hanoi only held 139 out of 1,206 festivals./.