The incense offering ceremony at Saint Giong Festival, one of the three intangible cultural heritages of Hanoi which are recognized by UNESCO. (Photo: thanglongchinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi is mobilising all resources to protect and promote the values of the city's intangible cultural heritage under a plan until 2025.



The municipal Department of Culture and Sports is tasked with closely coordinating with relevant agencies, local authorities and communities in deploying solutions to protect the heritages. Dissemination campaigns will be launched to introduce the intangible heritage's values to both Vietnamese and international visitors, contributing to enhancing the community’s awareness in the work.



The city will compiles scientific dossiers for several local intangible cultural heritages to submit to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism seeking inscription of them on the list of national intangible cultural heritage, as well as develop publications on the heritages. Training courses will be organised to improve the practice or performance skills for typical intangible cultural elements that are on the verge of disappearing.



Favourable policies will be issued for artists along with the restoration of various types of intangible cultural heritage. The city will encourage and facilitate the collection and introduction of these heritages by both organisations and individuals.



With 1,793 intangible cultural heritage items, including three UNESCO-recognised Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity, Hanoi is among the localities with the richest cultural heritage in Vietnam./.