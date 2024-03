At a conference to promote cooperation between businesses of Hanoi and Vientiane in Laos in March 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi and Vientiane have signed cooperation documents within the framework of the working trip by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Committee and head of the National Assembly deputies' delegation of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung to the capital of Laos in mid-March.The Department of Information, Culture and Tourism of Vientiane and the Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre of Hanoi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of friendship cooperation to research and develop a cooperative programme for tourism promotion activities, and regularly support businesses to connect and explore cooperation and business opportunities.Hanoi’s association of artisans and skilled craftsmen also inked an MoUs on cooperation, and action programmes with associations in Vientiane, including those of furniture, sculpture, bamboo and rattan, and jewellers.Nguyen Anh Duong, Director of the Hanoi Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, said these documents will serve as an important basis and condition for businesses and associations to strengthen collaboration and production. Apart from training and improving skills, the cooperation will also help businesses access markets, develop tourism, and consume typical products of the two capital cities.