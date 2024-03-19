Business Vingroup exits Vincom Retail, shifts parent company status Vingroup JSC has announced it will sell its stake in Vincom Retail and no longer be the parent company of the nationwide retail centre system.

Business Binh Duong eyes cooperation expansion with German firms Leaders of the southern province of Binh Duong, a magnet for foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam, had a meeting with representatives from the German Business Association (GBA) in Vietnam on March 19 to seek ways to expand investment connectivity with nearly 400 German enterprises.

Business Vietnam - US trade, investment ties expected to grow further A delegation of 50 US enterprises arranged by the US - ASEAN Business Council (USABC) is paying a working visit to Vietnam from March 18 to 21, which is said to mark a big step in bilateral relations.