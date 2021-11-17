Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Committee, authorities and people of Hanoi always treasure and strive to develop the special, loyal and pure relations with the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, as well as Party committees, authorities and people of Lao localities, especially Vientiane, said Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung.



During an online talks with Secretary of the Party Committee of Vientiane and Chairman of the Vientiane People’s Council Anouphap Tounalom on November 17, Dung suggested both sides work closely together to enhance exchanges at all levels, focus on stepping up ties in agriculture, education-training, justice, labour-invalids and social affairs.



He proposed renewing methods of cooperation in fields of shared interest such as building the Party and political system, legal documents at local level, overseeing and inspecting administrative units, building e-government and urban planning and management.



The two capital cities should adopt measures to boost trade and investment, people-to-people exchange to raise mutual understanding, and consider signing a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation for the new period in the near future, he said.



The Lao official, for his part, expressed his hope that via the talks, the two cities will outline future cooperation orientations, especially those regarding signed agreements, as well as facilitate high-level exchanges to share Party building experience, improve State management and create favourable conditions for ties between their two People’s Councils.



He proposed the two sides continue to encourage their economic sectors to reinforce ties across economy, culture, education and science to make breakthrough progress, especially in signed projects.



Anouphap Tounalom also wished the two cities would work together to study the building of shopping and tourism centres. He hoped leaders of Hanoi would continue supporting effective agriculture projects and joint work between the two labour departments.



Basically agreeing with the Lao side’s proposals, Dung suggested adding them into minutes of cooperation for 2021-2025 for signing this year.



During the 2017-2020 period, Hanoi and Vientiane strengthened their cooperative ties via all channels and in all sectors, with many effective joint projects in economics, health care, education, agriculture, military and people-to-people exchange.



Under the signed MoU, the two sides exchanged many delegations at both high and grassroots levels, expanded cooperation in agriculture development, and shared experience in building a research institute of socio-economic development of Vientiane. Hanoi helped Vientiane in building the traditional house of the municipal Military Command and provided scholarships for Vientiane’s students and officials.



Hanoi also presented medical supplies to Vientiane in support of its fight against COVID-19, including 30,000 medical masks, 10,000 rapid test kits and 40,000 USD. The Lao capital city also sent aid worth 15,000 USD to Hanoi to help with the fight against the pandemic./.