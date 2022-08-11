At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Officials from the Hanoi and Vientiane People’s Councils held talks in Hanoi on August 11 to share experience.



At the event, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan suggested the two sides continue facilitating the exchange of delegations and meetings to share experience in building legal documents, and overseeing important issues to improve operational quality and efficiency.



He also mentioned the possibility of mutual support in personnel training.



Chairman of the Vientiane People’s Council Anouphap Tounalom informed the hosts about the council’s work in the first half of this year, saying that despite initial successes, they still face difficulties and want to learn from Hanoi’s experience.



Officials from Hanoi shared experience in supervision, question-and-answer activities, coordination with departments, building legal regulations and improving the capacity of full-time deputies to the People’s Council, and evaluating its socio-economic development plan with budget expenditure.

Both sides agreed to continue facilitating visits and sharing experience in building legal documents, as well as offering mutual support to make contributions to the two cities and countries as well./.