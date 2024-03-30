Hanoi has successfully surpassed several other famous food destinations across the world such as Rome of Italy, Paris of France, and New Delhi of India to win the prize.

Along with plenty of sightseeing spots, the capital is also known for its rich and diverse range of culinary culture.

For most of visitors to Hanoi, their trip can’t be completed without sampling some of its famous dishes, such as pho (noodle soup), bun cha (grilled pork with vermicelli), and banh mi (baguettes). Other renowned dishes of Hanoi include egg coffee, and cha ca La Vong (charcoaled grilled fish).

In the list, the top 10 Best Food Destinations also includes Rome, Crete (Greece), Cusco (Peru), Florence (Italy) and Phuket (Thailand)./.

VNA