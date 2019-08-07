Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade and the municipal chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front on August 7 co-organised a press conference to launch a voting programme to select consumers’ most-favoured Vietnamese products in 2019.Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Vice Director of the department, said the programme will provide a list of outstanding products from Vietnamese firms to be voted by consumers.These products are from the sectors of industry; construction–furnishings; pharmaceutical products-cosmetics; education–training; farm produce; banking services; tourism; media; and transport; among others.This year, the event will add one more criterion on product models and packaging to its evaluation system, bring the total to 14. Each firm can register a maximum of three products to be voted.Wining goods will receive a certificate and be featured on Hanoi’s trade promotion publications, while their producers can use the “consumers’ most-favoured Vietnamese product” title for them in their advertisements.A ceremony to honour such products and to launch the city’s month-of-discount programme will take place at the Ly Thai To square by Hoan Kiem Lake on November 1.-VNA