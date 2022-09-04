In the first eight months of this year, tourists visiting Hanoi reached some 12.38 million, an increase of 4.2-fold over the same period of 2021. International visitors are estimated at 582,000.



Hanoi’s tourism sector is set to welcome 9-10 million visitors this year, including 1.2-2 million foreigners. Total revenue is expected to come in at nearly 1.2 billion USD to over 1.5 billion USD.



The capital is focusing on developing tourism products where it possesses strengths, such as cultural and sports tourism.



It has also paid attention to improving communications activities to promote its image./.

VNA