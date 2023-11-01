According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, total revenue from tourism is estimated at 76.3 trillion VND (over 3.1 billion USD), a 66.7 percent increase over the same period last year.

To enhance the appeal of the capital’s tourism offerings, the department is working with relevant agencies to hold a range of activities, including the Hanoi Ao Dai Tourism Festival 2023 and the launch of night tourism products, among others.

It also continues to build an economic development model for agricultural and rural tourism and pilot a community tourism model associated with craft villages and the traditional cultural values of ethnic minority groups./.

VNA