Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung speaks at the third High-Level Dialogue on ASEAN-Italy Economic Relations (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi welcomes and creates best conditions possible for Italian and ASEAN firms to look for investment and sustainable development opportunities in the capital city, stated Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.Chung made his statement on June 6 to congratulate the successful third High-Level Dialogue on ASEAN-Italy Economic Relations, which took place in Hanoi the same day.He said the success contributes to opening up future business and investment opportunities and connecting sides involved within the ASEAN-Italy collaboration framework.Chairman of the Italy-ASEAN Association (IAA) Enrico Letta said the dialogue has produced outcomes as expected.He said he believes support from the local authorities will encourage more Italian and foreign investors to study Hanoi’s market in the coming time.Italy now operates 26 investment projects worth over 39 million USD in the capital, focusing on the sectors of processing-manufacturing, trade, services, IT, and construction.Bilateral trade between Hanoi and Italy reached 387 million USD in 2018, with key goods including footwear, bags, machinery, and farming produce.Chung said such results remain modest, hoping Hanoi and its Italian partners to come up with more specific investment and cooperation programmes.-VNA