Travel Vietnamese tourism - From zero to Number 1 From a “low-cost” destination 20 years ago, Vietnam’s tourism sector has made substantial breakthroughs and become a regular in the last five years on “must-see” lists for international tourists.

Destinations Colourful winter in mountainous province The northern mountainous province of Cao Bang possesses a magical beauty that few places have. In winter, the forests in the locality with many vibrant colours give off an extraordinary beauty.

Destinations Vietnam tourism: Pristine moss-covered stones in Binh Thuan From the end of December to February of the following year, Co Thach beach in Tuy Phong district, Binh Thuan province is covered with an exotic green moss coat, attracting crowds of visitors.

Travel What awaits tourists at the northern part of Ninh Thuan The coastal route in Ninh Thuan province is known as the most beautiful one of its kind in Vietnam. For many years, this place has always been one of the must-see destinations for tourists to visit and explore.