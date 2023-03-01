Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi served 3.73 million visitors in the first two months of this year, earning 13.2 trillion VND (over 556 million USD), up 2.8 times and 3.6 times year-on-year, respectively, the municipal Department of Tourism has reported.

The total number included 535,000 foreign holidaymakers and 3.2 million domestic visitors, the department said.



According to the department, tourism activities in the city have showed positive signs as the number of tourists visiting the capital city has been increasing in the first months of the year.



To attract more tourists, the city has focused on promoting cooperation to develop the market.



The department has enhanced connections with key tourism localities nationwide in order to build suitable programmes. It has also planned to welcome delegations of foreign travel businesses and reporters for exploring tourism products in Hanoi.



Attention has been also paid to developing more night tourism products and experiential tours on the basis of exploiting the traditional culture values of the capital city; and strengthening promotion of tourism destinations and new products of the capital on domestic television channels, on US-based news channel CNN, digital platforms, and social networks./.