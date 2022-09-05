Hanoi welcomes over 422,000 tourists on National Day holidays
Hanoi capital city welcomed 422,700 tourist arrivals, including 22,700 foreigners, during the National Day holidays from September 1-4, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
Many people flock to pedestian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi capital city welcomed 422,700 tourist arrivals, including 22,700 foreigners, during the National Day holidays from September 1-4, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
Total revenue of the tourism sector in the period is estimated at 1.3 trillion VND (55.3 million USD).
Tourist attractions downtown Hanoi include Thu Le Zoo (76,450 visitors), Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) relic site (around 13,000 visitors), Hoang Thanh Thang Long (Imperial Citadel) (over 10,000 visitors), Hoa Lo Prison relic site (9,980 tourist arrivals).
Hoang Thanh Thang Long attracts over 10,000 visitors from September 1-4 (Photo: VNA)Many people chose to enjoy their holidays in the suburbs such as Khoang Xanh – Suoi Tien tourism site (15,930 visitors), Ao Vua tourism site (17,160 arrivals), Bat Trang pottery village (8,000 visitors).
On this occasion, the municipal Department of Tourism, in coordination with the President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum Management Board, presented over 20,000 gifts to visitors to the site. On four days, the mausoleum welcomed 73,215 visitors./.