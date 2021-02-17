At a single-window office of Cau Den ward, Hai Ba Trung district of Hanoi on the first working day after Tet (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 91 percent of local businesses in Hanoi had resumed operations and 94.5 percent of the labourers had returned to work after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday as of February 17, according to the Hanoi Federation of Labour.



The first firms in some industrial parks and export processing zones started working early on the fourth day of the new Lunar Year (February 15), while some plan to resume operations on the 11th day (February 22).



Prior to the festival, the most important event of Vietnamese people in a year, the Hanoi Federation of Labour organised a number of activities to support poor workers, ensuring that all enjoyed a warm festival.



Trade unions at all levels as well as workers in the capital city have strictly implemented regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Inspection groups have also been set up to ensure working disciplines are observed./.