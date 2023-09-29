The number of tourists to Hanoi hits 18.9 million in the first nine months of 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi's tourism sector is working harder to promote the domestic market besides attracting international tourists to the capital city.

The municipal Department of Tourism said travel management agencies and firms have rolled out activities to boost the sale of made-in-Vietnam products and local specialties through tourism.



Attention has also been paid to upgrading infrastructure, developing high-quality products with competitive prices, building new tours and tourism products, and diversifying tourism activities.



Notably, night tours to such historical relic sites as Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Hoa Lo Prison and Vietnam Literature Museum have been launched, it added.



The department has coordinated with districts like Ba Vi, Thach That, Quoc Oai, Chuong My and My Duc in building agriculture-and community-based tourism models.



It has also worked on new products such as golf tourism, medical tourism and waterway tourism, among others.



Director of the department Dang Huong Giang said the agency has focused on tourism promotion events and programmes over the past time, and will continue with the information work to lure more holidaymakers to the city in the time ahead.



The number of tourists to Hanoi hit 18.9 million in the first nine months of 2023, up 36.5% year-on-year, reported the municipal Department of Tourism.

Of the figure, foreign tourist arrivals reached 3.2 million, marking a four-fold increase compared to the same period of last year and surpassing this year's target of 3 million, while the number of domestic visitors rose by 20.2% year on year to 15.7 million.

Total tourism revenue was estimated at 69.3 trillion VND (2.88 billion USD), up 66.9% year-on-year.



The figures have proved the attractiveness of the city's tourism to domestic and international visitors, as well as its efforts to draw tourists back, the department said./.

VNA