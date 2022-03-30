Hanoi works to ensure medical services for SEA Games 31
Fourteen hospitals and 16 medical centres will provide healthcare and COVID-19 prevention and control services at 11 hotels and 15 competition venues in Hanoi during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), according to the municipal Department of Health.
SEA Games 31 will last from May 12-23 with 40 sport events. (Source: Organisation Board)Hanoi (VNA) – Fourteen hospitals and 16 medical centres will provide healthcare and COVID-19 prevention and control services at 11 hotels and 15 competition venues in Hanoi during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), according to the municipal Department of Health.
SEA Games 31 will last from May 12-23 with 40 sports events. Health care services for the Games will be provided from May 10-24. Along with Hanoi, activities and sport events within SEA Games 31 will take place in 11 nearby provinces and centrally-run cities, namely Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho.
Hanoi will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, as well as 22 sport events.
At a working session with the city's Department of Health on March 29, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Ministry of Health's Department of Medical Examination and Treatment, who is also deputy head of the Medical and Anti-Doping Sub-Committee of SEA Games 31, underlined that SEA Games 31 is a big event of the country and Hanoi, asking the city to design an organisation and management map to ensure effective coordination among relevant agencies and design detail plans for medical service provision, especially during the opening and closing days of the event.
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, deputy head of the Medical and Anti-Doping Sub-Committee of SEA Games 31 addresses the working session. (Photo: VNA)Deputy Director of Hanoi’s Department of Health Vu Cao Cuong said that the department has directed hospitals and medical centres of districts and townships to set up medical teams, each comprising two doctors and two nurses with an ambulance car and medicine and equipment to stand ready to provide medical services for members of the organising board, athletes and spectators. Meanwhile, each hospital has been requested to set aside 5-10 beds.
Regarding food safety issues, Deputy Director of the Health Ministry’s Vietnam Food Administration Nguyen Hung Long said that Hanoi should make careful inspections at competition venues and hotels hosting athletes and surrounding areas, while making more detail plans to ensure food safety during the event.
Khue suggested that Hanoi launch a campaign to keep the city green, clean and beautiful to welcome SEA Games 31.
He said that the Medical and Anti-Doping Sub-Committee will work closely with Hanoi’s Department of Health to check the readiness of the hospitals and medical centres and conduct medical rehearsals./.