Hanoi works to speed up disbursement of investment projects
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has asked for more concerted, drastic and effective measures to speed up the disbursement of investment projects, especially key ones.
At an October 18 working session between the city’s delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies and standing members of the municipal People’s Council, People’s Committee, and several agencies in preparation for the 15th NA’s upcoming fourth session, he required the municipal People’s Committee, departments, sectors and localities to quickly carry out a project to build Ring Road No.4, especially in site clearance and resettlement.
The city will take the performance of this task as one of the important criteria for evaluating officials, he stressed.
The city leader also asked for specific investment plans in the fields of health, education and culture./.