Ko Un's poetry volume – Ten Thousand Lives (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn)

– A talk with Ko Un, a famous poet from the Republic of Korea, was held in Hanoi on December 5 where he introduced his renowned poetry volume – Ten Thousand Lives.The event was organised by the Vietnam Writers’ Association (VWA).Speaking at the event, VWA Vice President Nguyen Quang Thieu said the VWA Publishing House has published two volumes of Ko Un’s poems so far, including “Ten Thousand Lives” which were launched in Vietnam last year.The event provides an opportunity for the publishing house to introduce the Korean poet’s life and works and for the poem lovers to listen to him reading his works and learn about his outlook for literature and life, Thieu noted.Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Lee Huyk, for his part, said lives of people in the book reflect the poet’s 85-year journey of life and the RoK’s development. He hoped that poems of Ko Un will attract more interest of Vietnamese people, particularly those from the “Ten Thousand Lives”, in the future.Ko Un was born in 1933 in Gunsan city, Jeohbuk, the Republic of Korea. He does write poems and novels and travel guides. He has to date published more than 150 books in 33 languages. He has been nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature for many times.-VNA