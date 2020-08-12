"Cohesive and Responsive" is the theme of Vietnam ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 (Source: VNA) "Cohesive and Responsive" is the theme of Vietnam ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union - Hanoi Chapter launched a knowledge contest themed “Hanoi - ASEAN 2020: United We Stand” on August 12.

This is part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), as well as ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary (August 8) and the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the bloc (July 28).

Hanoians aged 15-35 and those living and studying abroad have the opportunity to learn about the unique culture, land, and people of ASEAN member states as well as diplomatic relations between Vietnam and other countries.

The online contest is being conducted at http://tuoitrehanoi.com from August 10 to September 27, in two parts: multiple choice questions and an essay.

There will be one first, two second, three third, and five consolation prizes./.