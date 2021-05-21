Hanoi Youth Union members active to popularise election
-
Hanoi Youth Union applies science and technology to their campaign to raise awareness about the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
QR code for election and another QR code for health declaration for visitors are placed at the gate of the Hanoi Youth Union building. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Using QR code is an initiative showing Youth Union members’ role in applying technology to the campaign to raise public awareness of the election. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
QR codes for election and for health declaration will be deployed among all youth unions in Hanoi during the election. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
A QR code for election is launched by Hanoi Youth Union. (Photo courtesy of Hanoi Youth Union)
-
Hanoi Youth Union strictly follows the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration), asking all guests entering the office to have their body temperature checked and use hand sanitizer. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Hanoi Youth Union members support local election councils in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of Hanoi Youth Union)
-
Hanoi Youth Union launches a dancing contest on Facebook, aiming to raise public awareness of the election and the fight against Covid-19. (Photo: Screenshot)