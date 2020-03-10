Hanoi youths support fund for Vietnam’s sea, islands
Representative of a local university presents support to the fund (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) – Hanoi chapter on March 9 organised a fundraising ceremony for the “Fund for Vietnam’s Sea, Islands”.
The move aims to support soldiers and civilians staying on Truong Sa (Spatly) archipelago in Vietnam’s East Sea to safeguard the country’s sea and island sovereignty.
At the event, Secretary of the chapter Nguyen Ngoc Viet called on young people of the capital city to donate to the fund while doing their utmost to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Staffers of the chapter offered at least one day’s salary to the fund, along with various donations from youth unions of local universities and firms.
In 2018, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc decided to rename the “Vi Truong Sa Than yeu” (For Beloved Truong Sa) fund as “Fund for Vietnam’s Sea, Islands”.
The fund was established in 2011, aiming to encourage people to turn their mind and heart to Truong Sa archipelago, while enhancing awareness among all sectors, localities and Vietnamese people at home and abroad of the importance of Vietnam’s sea and islands.
It has also helped bring the resolution on “Vietnam's Sea Strategy by 2020” into reality, mobilising social resources to defend the national sovereignty over sea, islands and continental shelf./.