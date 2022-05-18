Hanoians enchanted by white lotus flowers
West Lake is famed for fragrant lotus flowers that captivate the hearts of all Hanoians. Twenty kilometres from the hustle and bustle of the centre of Vietnam’s capital, however, another lotus lake also attracts a host of visitors coming to take the perfect photo.
Lotus flowers are a national symbol of Vietnam, representing the country’s purity and strength to overcome adversity. (Photo: VNA)
Flowers bloom from the end of lunar February to the end of lunar April. (Photo: VNA)
The site is one of the largest lotus ponds found throughout Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The lotus pond is completely covered in white and its pristine beauty is depicted in many poems and other works of art. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors can enjoy a range of picturesque and peaceful settings at a white lotus pond just 20 kilometres from the centre of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)