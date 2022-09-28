Published by the ChiBooks Publishing House, “Người Hà Nôi: Chuyên an, chuyên uống một thời” (Hanoians’ eating and drinking stories) presents to readers the essence of the capital’s culinary art in the 20th century through the memories of the author.

Through 300 pages with 39 articles, readers can savour familiar but unique dishes from the capital, such as hearty crab noodle soup, phở, and clam worms, among others.

The book also tells stories about Hanoi and Vietnam in the past century, from the resistance wars against France and the US to the subsidy period and the “open door” policy.

The book is certain to leave a lasting impression on readers. Beyond typical dishes and everyday stories, it is also about culture, a way of life, and a love for the city./.

