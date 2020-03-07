Health Truc Bach Street sterilised after COVID-19 patient discovered Soldiers of the Chemistry Army and Military Medicine Department under the Ministry of National Defence on March 7 morning sprayed disinfectant to sterilise Tran Vu and Truc Bach streets and surrounding areas in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district after a COVID-19 case was confirmed a day earlier.

Health Hai Phong mulls quarantining high-risk localities Leading officials of the northern port city of Hai Phong on March 7 agreed to consider quarantining the whole Phu Luu village in Thuy Nguyen district’s Phu Ninh commune and Tan Lap residential area in Duong Kinh district’s Tan Thanh ward, as they are localities with high risks of the epidemic of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Health No need to worry but take precautions against COVID-19: official The people should not worry or panic but seriously take precautions issued by the Ministry of Health and authorities to join hands fighting the epidemic of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19), Deputy Minister Nguyen Thanh Long stressed at a working session on March 7.

