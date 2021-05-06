Hanoi-based hospital disinfected after COVID-19 infections
Soldiers from the Vietnamese army’s chemical division disinfect the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Soldiers from the Vietnamese army’s chemical division on May 6 disinfected the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases which has been a COVID-19 hotspot in the latest outbreak.
The hospital, located in Hanoi’s outlying district of Dong Anh, has been put under 14-day lockdown, starting May 5 after a doctor was found infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
About 400 employees of the hospital are being quarantined there.
During the lockdown, the hospital, which was once the frontline facility in the pandemic fight, will admit only new COVID-19 patients.
The Ministry of Health said the pandemic cluster at the hospital originated from its inpatient treatment ward.
Since the new outbreak hit Vietnam on April 27, 42 cases linked with the hospital cluster have been reported, including two doctors./.