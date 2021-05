Soldiers from the Vietnamese army’s chemical division on May 6 disinfected the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases which has been a COVID-19 hotspot in the latest outbreak.The hospital, located in Hanoi’s outlying district of Dong Anh, has been put under 14-day lockdown, starting May 5 after a doctor was found infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.About 400 employees of the hospital are being quarantined there.During the lockdown, the hospital, which was once the frontline facility in the pandemic fight, will admit only new COVID-19 patients.The Ministry of Health said the pandemic cluster at the hospital originated from its inpatient treatment ward.