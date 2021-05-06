Health Military Hospital 105’s doctor positive for coronavirus A doctor of the Military Hospital 105 has tested positive for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19, the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control confirmed on May 6.

Health More cases linked with hospital’s COVID-19 cluster detected Nine cases of COVID-19 associated with the pandemic cluster at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases were reported on May 6 morning. ​

Health Eight more cases of COVID-19 recorded at Hanoi-based hospital Vietnam reported eight new cases of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6am on May 6, all being patients of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Dong Anh.