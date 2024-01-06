Hanoi-HCM City: World’s fourth busiest domestic air route in 2023
Air travel data provider OAG has released its rankings of the 10 busiest domestic air routes in the world during 2023. The Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City route secured fourth position, serving more than 10.88 million passengers, behind three routes in the Republic of Korea and Japan.
VNA
