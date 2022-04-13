Hanoi-Lao Cai train service resumed after months of suspension
Hanoi Railway Transport JSC will resume trains between Hanoi and Lao Cai on the occasion of the national holidays on April 30-May 1 to serve the high demand for traveling to the resort town of Sa Pa.
Hanoi (VNA)
From Hanoi, train SP3 will depart at 10pm on April 29 and 30, and arrive at Lao Cai station at 6:05 am the next day. Visitors then can move onto Sa Pa by bus or taxi.
The SP4 will depart Lao Cai station at 9:40pm on May 2 and 3, and arrive at Hanoi at 5:30 am the next day.
Train service between Hanoi and Lao Cai has been suspended since 2021 because of COVID-19.
Also on the occasion of the Reunification Day and May Day holidays, the railway sector plans to run more trains from Hanoi in anticipation of rising travelling demand.
At the same time, the sector continues to offer discounts from 5-10 percent for return fares and for beneficiaries of social policies, including war invalids, the elderly and students./.