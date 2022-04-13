Society National Press Festival opens in Hanoi The National Press Festival opened at the Hanoi Museum on April 13, displaying outstanding publications in early 2022.

Society Hanoi plans to build more bus stations in city gateways Hanoi plans to build new bus stations at gateways to the city as part of a newly-approved master plan of bus stations, parking areas and logistics centres until 2030 with a vision to 2050.

Society Kien Giang records no IUU violations for consecutive quarters The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang reported no illegal, unreported or unregulated (IUU) fishing cases in the last quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 thanks to drastic crackdowns.

Society Students should receive psychological support on return to school: official The Ministry of Education and Training has asked schools to provide psychological support for students when they return to in-person classes, an official has said.