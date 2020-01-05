Society Over 4,000 houses built with social policy credit Social policy credit helped to build more than 4,000 houses, along with over 1.2 million safe water supply and sanitation facilities in rural areas in 2019, according to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP).

Society Issuance of land use certificates to be solved Authorities in Hanoi are committed to solving problems regarding the granting of land use rights and house ownership certificates to people who bought apartments in illegal projects.

Society Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Japan holds beauty contest Nguyen Thu Trang, a third-year student of the Tokyo International University, has won the crown of a beauty contest held by the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association (VYSA) in Japan.

Society Vietnamese expats in Australia get together for Lunar New Year Overseas Vietnamese in Australia and many international friends gathered to welcome Lunar New Year (Tet), the most important annual festival for Vietnamese, at a celebration held by the Vietnamese Embassy in the host nation on January 4.