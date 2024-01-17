Hanoi's art exchange programme helps promote international friendship
Participants pose for a group photo at the programme (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An international art exchange programme to welcome New Year 2024 was held by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) on January 16 as part of activities to nurture and strengthen the friendship between the people of Vietnam and foreign nations around the world.
The event saw the participation of ambassadors, representatives from foreign embassies in Vietnam, international and non-governmental organisations, and foreign students studying in Hanoi.
Addressing the event, HAUFO Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Ky affirmed that 2023 was a successful year for the capital city's foreign affairs in the context of intertwined challenges and opportunities, and many bilateral and multilateral relations between Hanoi and other countries and territories, localities, and foreign organisations were established and upgraded.
Many exchange and friendship activities were organised, opening up orientations for cooperation in the areas of economy, politics, culture, and society, helping to improve the position of Hanoi and Vietnam in general in the international arena, he said.
The official expressed his gratitude to international delegates for their support and for standing side by side with Vietnam on its path of integration and development.
Participants reviewed and shared experiences in foreign affairs, particularly people-to-people diplomacy, throughout 2023. They emphasised the crucial role of Hanoi in developing and elevating diplomatic relations between Vietnam and countries worldwide.
Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama, who is Head of the Diplomatic Corps in Vietnam, expressed his hope that HAUFO will make more successes in promoting people-to-people diplomacy and fostering solidarity and friendship between the people of Hanoi and Vietnam with the international community.
The diplomat took this occasion to wish the people of Hanoi a New Year full of peace, happiness, and prosperity./.