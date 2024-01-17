Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM addresses WEF’s Country Strategic Dialogue on Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum’s Country Strategic Dialogue on Vietnam in Davos, Switzerland, on January 16 (local time).

Politics Deputy PM receives Vietnamese, Japanese students Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 16 for a delegation of Vietnamese and Japanese students joining the Teenage Ambassadors’ Programme, which is organised to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.

Politics Minister commends Mozambican ambassador's tenure Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam has extended congratulations to Mozambican Ambassador to Vietnam Leonardo Rosario Manuel Pene, commending his outstanding performance during his tenure in Vietnam and acknowledging his significant role in advancing ties between the two nations.