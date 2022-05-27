Culture - Sports Play on late President Ho Chi Minh premieres “No nuoc non”, a play combining Cai lương (reformed opera) and other traditional art forms, has premiered in Hanoi to celebrate the 132nd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh and 111 years since he left the country to find a way to save the nation.

Culture - Sports Paintings bring ancient Vietnamese architecture to life Oil paintings featuring unique ancient Vietnamese architecture from across the nation are being exhibited at Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex).