Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony to honour athletes and coaches of Hanoi who had outstanding performance at the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) was held on May 27 morning.
The ceremony was jointly organised by the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Council Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in Hanoi.
Addressing the event, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung highlighted the decisively important contributions of Hanoi’s athletes to the success of the Vietnamese sports delegation at SEA Games 31.
During the Games, athletes from the capital city won 151 out of the 446 medals for the Vietnamese sports delegation (accounting for 33.85 percent) with 62 golds, 35 silvers and 54 bronzes, while the number of athletes of Hanoi accounted for only 24.75 percent of the total.
Five athletes of Hanoi broken their records at the Games and set new records. Many athletes brought home two, even three gold medals. This is a breakthrough achievement in terms of quantity and quality of Hanoi’s sports to the national sports delegation.
Dung spoke highly of the will, sport spirit and solidarity of Hanoi’s athletes during the event, saying that they made huge contributions to bringing the glory to the nation.
The athletics team won 19 gold medals after five days of competition at SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)
The official took the occasion to thank the people, organisations and businesses for their contributions; and the coordination and support of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Olympic Committee, and relevant agencies for the success of the Games and the sports development of Hanoi and the nation in general.
He stressed the need to have more support mechanisms to detect and train athletes for the capital city, and promote investment in infrastructure and equipment meeting international standards to serve training and competition activities, and the hosting of Asian and international sports events.
At the ceremony, medalists were awarded with certificates of merit of the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee and a bonus of 55 million VND (2,371 USD) each for the gold medal, 30 million VND for the silver medal and 25 million VND for the bronze medal.
Coaches that had medal-winning athletes were presented with certificates of merit, and a bonus equal to 50 percent of that for their athletes.
Meanwhile, the Hanoi’s sports delegation got a bonus worth 3 billion VND./.