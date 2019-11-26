Hanoi's centre turns into Italian square
Ly Thai To Garden next to Hoan Kiem Lake transformed into Piazza Italia or Italian Square on November 23 and 24, offering a truly Italian experience.
In the framework of the fourth Italian Gastronomy Week in Vietnam, a food court features some of the best Italian restaurants in Hanoi and distributors of Italian products. It is a diverse journey through the extraordinary Italian taste.
The annual events of Piazza Italia and Italian Gastronomy Week aim to strengthen the friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries as well as promoting Italian lifestyle to Vietnamese people. It’s a part of a global programme to introduce the image of Italy./.