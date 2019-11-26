Videos “Run for the heart” event attracts 15,000 participants A fundraiser themed "Run for The Heart"took place in Ho Chi Minh City to raise money for children in need of congenital heart surgery.

Videos Vietnam Airlines takes off with digital transformation National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has won the 2019 ICT Award from the Asian-Oceania Computing Industry Organisation.

Videos Imprint of young people on national frontier Located on the Vietnam - China border, the Lung Po flag tower was built by a group of youngsters in 2017 in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Videos New bridge helps transform poor countryside Suspension bridges and concrete bridges across raging rivers across the country not only facilitate transport but also motivate people to develop the agricultural economy.