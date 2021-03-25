Hanoi’s cooperative ties with Italian localities enhanced: Official
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Chu Ngoc Anh has said that cooperative relations between the capital city and Italian localities have been strengthened.
Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Chu Ngoc Anh has said that cooperative relations between the capital city and Italian localities have been strengthened.
During a reception in Hanoi on March 24 for Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonion Alessandro, Anh highlighted growing ties between Vietnam and Italy in various fields such as politics, economy, diplomacy, national defence to science-technology, and education.
According to the official, Italy is now investing in 28 projects worth over 43.9 million USD in Hanoi. The city’s exports to Italy hit nearly 142 million USD. A number of activities were held to foster cultural and economic exchanges toward common prosperity of the two nations.
As Vietnam will host many important events this year, including the 31th Southeast Asian Games and the 11th ASEAN Para Games, Hanoi will work closely with departments and agencies on such activities, especially for opening and closing ceremonies, he said.
He expressed his hope that with its cultural richness, Italy will share its experience in holding festivals and sport events with Hanoi to make thorough preparations for SEA Games 31 and ASEAN Para Games 11.
Alessandro, for his part, expressed his belief that with a solid foundation, relations between Italy and Vietnam will further develop in the future.
Agreeing with the host’s proposal, he said many Italian firms have strengths in holding large-scale events. He promised to introduce them to Hanoi to share experience in the coming time.
On the occasion, the ambassador also wished to enhance collaboration with Hanoi in the fields of cultural exchange, heritage preservation and stepping up the construction progress of urban metro No.3./.