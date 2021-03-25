Politics Vietnamese PM, Chilean President discuss ways to foster bilateral ties Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on March 24 to discuss orientations and specific measures to enhance the Vietnam-Chile comprehensive partnership as the two nations are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (March 25, 1971-2021).

Politics Three important reports delivered on first working day of NA's 11th session Law-makers listened to three important reports and gave comments on the draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control on the first working day of the 14th National Assembly’s 11th session in Hanoi on March 24.

Politics Efforts of female parliamentarians reviewed A ceremony reviewing the activities of the Group of Vietnamese Women Parliamentarians was held in Hanoi on March 24.

Politics Vietnam, Chile preserve fruitful cooperation, traditional friendship Vietnam and Chile - the first Southern American nation to set up diplomatic ties with Vietnam - have nurtured and preserved their sound cooperative relations and traditional friendship as well as comprehensive development partnership over the past five decades.