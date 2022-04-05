Hoan Kiem has been a destination not to be missed for tourists when coming to Hanoi. Its famous places include Hoan Kiem Lake, Ngoc Son Temple, the Old Quarter, St. Joseph's Cathedral and Hanoi Opera House.

The district also has many craft and food streets, considered an advantage to develop shopping and culinary tourism.

After a long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoan Kiem’s pedestrian spaces – the first of its kind in Vietnam – again welcomed visitors back.

The district has built a plan for tourism recovery and development in the new normal. To make it effective, Hoan Kiem is focusing on diversifying and increasing the quality of products, stepping up promotion activities, and expanding digital transformation in this field./.

VNA