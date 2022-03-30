Hanoi's CPI expands 2.66 percent in Q1
The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi in the first quarter of 2022 rose by 2.66 percent against the same period last year, the municipal Statistics Office reported on March 29.
Hikes of petrol and gas prices in tandem with global fuel prices contribute to the increase in the overall CPI in the first quarter (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi in the first quarter of 2022 rose by 2.66 percent against the same period last year, the municipal Statistics Office reported on March 29.
In March, the city’s CPI increased 0.91 percent from the previous month, and 3.21 percent year-on-year.
Ten out of eleven commodity groups posted increasing prices in the month.
According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), the nation's CPI recorded a year-on-year rise of 1.92 percent in the first three months of 2022.
CPI in March rose by 0.7 percent month-on-month, the highest monthly increase since 2012.
Hikes of petrol and gas prices in tandem with global fuel prices, and prices of essential goods and services, contributed to the increase in the overall CPI in the last quarter.
Core inflation in the quarter was up 0.81 percent compared to a year ago, the GSO said./.