A consumer selects producs at a supermarket. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3.04 percent in the first five months of 2022 against the same period last year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Among the 11 commodity groups, three saw strong price increases, including transport; housing, electricity, fuel and construction materials; and beverages and tobacco, by 15.3 percent; 4.85 percent; and 2.03 percent.



Meanwhile, post and telecommunications and education recorded respective declines of 0.3 percent and 2.26 percent.



Gold prices increased by 0.3 percent, while USD prices fell by 0.74 percent compared to the same period last year.





Ten out of the 11 commodity groups posted increased prices in May.



Prices in the culture, entertainment and tourism group recorded the sharpest rise of 2.59 percent as the month included a four-day holiday and SEA Games 31. In May alone, the city’s CPI increased 0.3 percent from the previous month, and 3.79 percent year-on-year.Ten out of the 11 commodity groups posted increased prices in May.Prices in the culture, entertainment and tourism group recorded the sharpest rise of 2.59 percent as the month included a four-day holiday and SEA Games 31.

Transport services expanded by 2.12 percent after three consecutive petrol price hikes in the month.



Education inched up 0.3 percent as schools completed the collection of remaining fees for the 2021-22 academic year; while prices of beverages and tobacco, and food and catering services saw marginal increases.



Only prices of housing, electricity, fuel and construction materials contracted by 0.71 percent in the month./.

VNA