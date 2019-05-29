Customers shop at AEON Mall Long Bien Trading Centre in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) in May increased by 0.65 percent from the previous month, reported the city Statistics Office.The capital’s average CPI for the first five months rose 4.1 percent against the same period last year.Compared to April, the price of transportation posted the highest growth of 2.97 percent due to significant higher fuel and petrol prices.The price of housing, construction materials, power and water supply followed the upward trend at 1.98 percent over gas, kerosene and electricity costs.Upturns were also noticed in the prices of equipment and household appliances at 0.2 percent; beverages and cigarettes at 0.17 percent; culture-entertainment-tourism services at 0.16 percent; garments, headgear, footwear at 0.05 percent; and educational services at 0.03 percent.By contrast, food and catering; medicine and healthcare; and post-telecommunication services recorded monthly decreases of 0.11, 0.63, and 0.3 percent, respectively.At the same time, gold price was down 0.44 percent, while the price of the US dollar went up 0.43 percent over the previous month.-VNA