Hanoi’s export revenue hits 15 billion USD in 11 months
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s export turnover exceeded 15 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2019, a year-on-year surge of 18.4 percent.
Foreign shipments of computers and peripheral devices contributed 2.28 billion USD to the capital city’s exports, increasing 4.4 percent against the same period last year.
Garment-textile raked in nearly 2 billion USD, up 16.8 percent, while around 1.64 billion USD came from machinery, equipment and spare parts, up 2.8 percent.
Meanwhile, the export turnover of farm produce and wooden products recorded declines of 22.3 percent and 6.8 percent to 887 million USD and 449 million USD in the period, respectively.
In November alone, the city earned 1.57 billion USD from exports, a month-on-month rise of 6 percent and rising 33 percent against the previous year./.
