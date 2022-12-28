Culture - Sports Vietnamese eye family vacations in 2023: Agoda Vietnam is among the top three markets where residents plan to travel with the whole family in the coming year, a new survey by Agoda revealed.

Culture - Sports Homeland Spring 2023 slated for January 14 The annual “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring), the biggest external and cultural event held for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year festival, will take place in Hanoi on January 14, with about 3,000 people taking part, including 1,000 OVs.

Culture - Sports Conquer the Tay Giang Mountain Marathon to celebrate New Year The first ever Tay Giang Mountain Marathon on December 31 promises to bring athletes a unique experience of discovering beautiful natural features of the central province of Quang Nam.