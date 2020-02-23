Society Work on HCM City’s Metro Line No.2 to begin next year Work on Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No.2, connecting Ben Thanh Market and Tham Luong, will start in 2021, according to the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

Society Two new expressways to be built in Mekong Delta The Ministry of Transport has directed the Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (CIPM) to conduct a pre-feasibility study for two expressway projects in the Mekong Delta.

Society Southwestern border province busts major smuggling case Customs officials of the southwestern border province of An Giang on February 22 busted a smuggling case with 25,000 medical face masks and three cartons of medicines to Cambodia. This was the first of such case in the province since the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier this year.

Society New working licenses for foreign labourers to be suspended The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has stated that in the time to come, it will suspend the granting of new working licenses to foreign labourers who come from areas hit by the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during the time of epidemic announced by Vietnam.