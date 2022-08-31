Hanoi’s friendship association to push for further Vietnam-Germany cooperation
The Vietnam – Germany Friendship Association’s Hanoi chapter plans to further push for cooperation and exchange between the two countries in various areas in the 2022 – 2027 period, heard at its 11th Congress for the next five-year tenure held on August 31.
The new executive board's members (Photo: VNA)
It will maintain close contact with the Embassy of Germany in Vietnam, Goethe-Institut, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES), Germa Industry and Commerce, German businesses and community in Hanoi.
It will popularise Vietnamese culture, people and natural landscapes among Germans and promote Hanoi as a safe city for foreigners as well as its cultural heritages. The Hanoi chapter will continue organising cultural exchange activities on the two countries’ special occasions, such as National Day, anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and major joint political events.
Simon Kreye, Chargé d'affaires at the German Embassy in Vietnam, showed his support for the Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam – Germany Friendship Association, saying he is happy to see the remarkable progress in the two countries’ economic and trade relations over the past several years.
He expected the ties will thrive further in the future, contributing to the development and stability of Asia Pacific and the world.
Nguyen Quang Hieu, Secretary of Hoang Mai District’s Party Committee, was elected as President of the Hanoi chapter./.