The pedestrian space around Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake attracts both domestic and foreign visitors (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The pedestrian space in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district will open from December 29 through January 1 to serve local residents and visitors during the 2024 New Year holiday.



In its announcement, the municipal People’s Committee said the space around Hoan Kiem Lake and neighbouring areas as well as pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter will be available from 7pm on December 29 to midnight on January 1, 2024, instead of only weekend as usual.

The extension aims to facilitate visitors’ recreation demand during the holiday, according to Pham Tuan Long, Chairman of the district People’s Committee.



The pedestrian spaces around Hoan Kiem Lake and pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter have become an attractive destination, drawing a lot of local residents and visitors at weekends and on holidays.



The pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake welcomes an average of 20,000-27,000 visitors on weekend, and even 40,000 during holidays./.