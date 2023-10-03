Hanoi ’s Industrial Production Index (IIP) in September rose by 0.7% from the previous month. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s Industrial Production Index (IIP) in September rose by 0.7% from the previous month and 3.5% year-on-year, the Hanoi Statistical Office reported.



Increases were seen in such sector as processing and manufacturing, water supply and wastewater and waste treatment.



In the third quarter, the index went up 3% from the corresponding time last year, with processing and manufacturing up 2.7%; power production and distribution, up 5.4%; and water supply and wastewater and waste treatment, up 4.6%.



Notably, beverage production expanded by 13.9%; machinery repair, maintenance, and installation, 12.9%; paper and paper product manufacturing, 11.5%; the production of beds, cabinets, tables, and chairs, 10.5%; and food production and processing, 9.6%.



Besides, some sectors experienced a decrease in their IIP compared to the same period last year, including machinery and equipment manufacturing , down 13.6%; leather and related product manufacturing, 12.5%; metal production, 3.8%; non-metallic mineral product manufacturing, 2.3%; and apparel manufacturing, 2.2%.



In the first nine months of this year, the city's IIP grew by 2.6% compared to the same period last year, driven by manufacturing and processing up 2%; electricity production and distribution up 7.3%; water supply and wastewater and waste treatment up 6.1%; and mining down 2%.



Remarkable hikes were seen in beverage production, machinery repair and maintenance, drug and medicinal material production, wood processing and wood product manufacturing, and food production and processing.



Meanwhile, machinery and equipment manufacturing, leather and leather product manufacturing, apparel production, and metal production experienced drops in the index.



The product consumption index also increased by 1.7% in September, and 1.3% in the nine-month period.



Regarding workforce at industrial firms, as of late September, it was estimated to have increased by 0.1% from the end of the previous month but decreased by 2.8% against the same period last year. In the first nine months of this year, the labour utilisation index of industrial enterprises dropped 3.6% year-on-year.



Hanoi has maintained meetings and dialogues with businesses to learn about and timely address difficulties that they face while continuing with administrative procedures reform through decentralisation. The city prioritises attracting investments in clean industries and stimulating the consumption of industrial products./.

