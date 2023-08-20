Business Infographic Vietnam’s economy in the first 7 months of 2023 Vietnam’s CPI rose 3.12% in the January - July period, foreign direct investment rose 4.5% and foreign tourist arrivals rose 6.9-fold. The country posted a trade surplus of around 15.23 billion USD.

Business Infographic First 7 months of 2023: The US remains Vietnam's largest export market The US remains the largest importer of Vietnamese goods during the first seven months of 2023 with an estimated turnover of 52.4 billion USD. It was followed by China with a projected figure of 58.6 billion USD.

Business Infographic FTAs to which Vietnam is a signatory, as of July 2023 The Vietnam - Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) was signed on July 25 and is the latest free trade agreement (FTA) Vietnam is a party to. Joining more FTAs will create significant opportunities for the country to deeply participate in global value chains, increase exports, boost GDP growth, and improve its institutions.

Business Infographic Five items with export value of over 10 billion USD Five commodities posted an export value of more than 10 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, making up 57.6% of Vietnam’s total exports.