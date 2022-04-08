Society Overseas Vietnamese pay tribute to legendary nation founders The People’s Committee of Phu Tho on April 8 met a delegation of 30 outstanding overseas Vietnamese paying tribute to Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the nation, at Hung Kings Temple in the northern province.

Society Stronger policy needed to prevent youths from smoking e-cigarettes It is essential to issue a stronger policy to prevent the use of e-cigarettes among youths, heard a meeting held by the Health Ministry’s Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund in Hanoi on April 7.

Society Fishermen in distress amid bad weather successfully rescued Three fishermen and their vessel in distress at sea due to bad weather were saved and brought to central Da Nang city on late April 7 by a ship of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC).

Society Oxford international curriculum to be applied in Vietnam A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the implementation of the Oxford International Curriculum (OIC) was signed between the international bilingual programme of UK Academy (UKA) - a member of the education system of Nguyen Hoang Group (NHG), and the Oxford University Press (OUP) of the UK’s Oxford University, at a ceremony on April 7.