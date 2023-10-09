At the event celebrating Hanoi's Liberation Day in Berlin. (Photo: VNA) Berlin (VNA) – The Hanoian Association in Germany organised a programme at the cultural house of the



In his remarks, President of the Hanoian Association Cong Viet Cuong recalled the day when Hanoi was liberated from French colonialism 69 years ago, and briefed the participants on the operations of the association, which was formed 13 years ago. The Hanoian Association in Germany organised a programme at the cultural house of the Dong Xuan Centre in Berlin on October 8 to celebrate the 69th anniversary of Hanoi's Liberation Day (October 10,1954-2023).The programme saw the attendance of representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany and Vietnamese associations as well as hundreds of Vietnamese in the European country.A delegation of the Vietnam Peace and Development Foundation led by its President Ha Hung Cuong also joined the event.

The association has served as a common home for Hanoians, he said, adding that it has carried out practical activities like raising funds in support of disabled children and fire victims in the Vietnamese capital city.



Ambassador Vu Quang Minh spoke highly of the association’s contributions to not only the Vietnamese community in Germany but also the homeland, as well as its support of the embassy in organising external activities in the country.



The programme featured special art performances on Hanoi and patriotism, and a space reviving images of the capital city in the past.

