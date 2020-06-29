Culture - Sports Vietnamese noodles named among Asia’s best by CNN Travel Three types of Vietnamese noodles found a place on a list of Asia’s best noodles put together by CNN Travel to provide a beginner’s guide to popular Asian noodles made from ingredients such as rice, starch, wheat, and vegetables.

Culture - Sports Stars to take part in special show Vietnamese singers and composers will take part in Khi Ta Song (When We Come Alive) concert in Ho Chi Minh City on June 27 to celebrate frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.